Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -44.83% -40.33% Steel Connect -3.13% N/A -12.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million ($0.22) -2.50 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.34 -$10.97 million ($0.21) -5.38

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. It also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

