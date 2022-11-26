Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sterling Check Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

