Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.19.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average of $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

