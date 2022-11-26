Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.89.

KGC stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

