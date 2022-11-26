Stifel Nicolaus Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

BTG stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.