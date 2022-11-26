Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
