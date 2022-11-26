Stifel Nicolaus Trims Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Target Price to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.