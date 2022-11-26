Stifel Nicolaus Trims Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Target Price to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

