StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
