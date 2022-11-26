StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

