StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

