StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

