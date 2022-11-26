StockNews.com Lowers CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

GIB stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

