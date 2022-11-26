Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Strattec Security Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:STRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.