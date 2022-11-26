Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

