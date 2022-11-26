Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

