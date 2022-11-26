Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after buying an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,269,000 after buying an additional 79,395 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $145.97 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

