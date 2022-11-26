Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

