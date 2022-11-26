SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

