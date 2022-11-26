Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 8.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 57,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 183,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$30.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.