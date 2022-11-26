Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,200 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.34 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

