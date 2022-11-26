Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 173,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $55.21.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 274.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

