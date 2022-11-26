Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSTO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

