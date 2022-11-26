Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.32

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.32 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.30). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.30), with a volume of 7,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.32. The company has a market capitalization of £19.57 million and a PE ratio of 3,666.67.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

