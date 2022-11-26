Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 291.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $6,447,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $8.70 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

