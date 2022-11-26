Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.04

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.04 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($0.93). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,044,116 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,010.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.62.
Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
