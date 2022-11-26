TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.75. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,775 shares trading hands.

TechPrecision Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.52.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

