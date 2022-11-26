Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.57. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 105,984 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

