Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.57. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 105,984 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.