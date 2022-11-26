Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $46.05 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Stephens cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

