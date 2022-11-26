Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 129,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 78,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

