Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

