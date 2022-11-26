Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.23 ($0.11). Tern shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 167,478 shares trading hands.

Tern Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.52.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

