Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 119,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

