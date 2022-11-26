The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.