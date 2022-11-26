The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 179.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,848 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.