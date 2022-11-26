The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.31

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.31 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 102.54 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,416,306 shares traded.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,176.07).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

