The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $967.00

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 967 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($12.30). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.12), with a volume of 100,465 shares.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 967 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 983.09. The stock has a market cap of £437.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,464.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Insider Transactions at The Brunner Investment Trust

About The Brunner Investment Trust

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £999.44 ($1,181.79).

(Get Rating)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.