The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $967.00

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 967 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($12.30). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.12), with a volume of 100,465 shares.
The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 967 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 983.09. The stock has a market cap of £437.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,464.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.
The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.
Insider Transactions at The Brunner Investment Trust
About The Brunner Investment Trust
The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.