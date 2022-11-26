The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $7.00. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 13,666 shares.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

