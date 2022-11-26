The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $7.00. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 13,666 shares.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
