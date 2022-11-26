The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.40

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.40 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 120.10 ($1.42). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.43), with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.

The Quarto Group Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £49.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.40.

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

