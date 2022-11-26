The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.88. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 30,060 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1665 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
