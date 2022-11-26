The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.88. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 30,060 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1665 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

