The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.29 on Friday. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.