Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 2.0 %

AAPL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.