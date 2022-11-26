TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $150.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

