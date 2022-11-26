Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 24,777 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 246.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 459,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 94,041 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.3 %

OR stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.64%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

