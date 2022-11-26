Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 45,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

