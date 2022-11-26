Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 55,264 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

