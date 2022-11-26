Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,258 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Roku by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.