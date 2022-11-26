Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

EWZ stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

