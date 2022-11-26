Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $381,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

