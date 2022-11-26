Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,013 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

