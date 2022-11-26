Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 18,644 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $10.04 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

