Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,700 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

